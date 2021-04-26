Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Stock Price Up 2%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) rose 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

