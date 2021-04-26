Linker Coin (LNC) Price Hits $0.0416 on Top Exchanges

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Linker Coin has a market cap of $4.69 million and $851.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00064404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.71 or 0.00740691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00094567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.71 or 0.07383748 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

