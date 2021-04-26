LinkEye Market Cap Hits $9.36 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and $1.60 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.94 or 0.00282906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.27 or 0.01007788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.90 or 0.00701746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,616.91 or 0.99829156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

