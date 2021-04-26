Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $597,686.48 and approximately $129,920.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00060734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00281165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.09 or 0.00992566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.64 or 0.00718472 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,663.14 or 0.99928258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

