Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,457.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $6,457.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $749.53 or 0.01403947 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,066.93 or 0.97527167 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 720,879,950 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

