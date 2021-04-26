Litecoin Plus (LCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $143,442.37

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $143,442.37 and $7.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,749.27 or 1.00099136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00041270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00133215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000977 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001888 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

