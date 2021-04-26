Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LAD opened at $390.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.38 and a 1-year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.75.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

