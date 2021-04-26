Livenodes (LNO) Tops One Day Volume of $54.00

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00037462 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001192 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004846 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001222 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002121 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Livenodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Livenodes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.