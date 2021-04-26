Livent (LTHM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, analysts expect Livent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.11, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03. Livent has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

