Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen started coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.19 on Monday. Livent has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -202.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Livent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.