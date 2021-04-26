LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) were up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

LiveWorld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals and healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, retail, and consumer packaged goods industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

