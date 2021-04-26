Lloyds Banking Group plc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lloyds Banking Group in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Investec cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

