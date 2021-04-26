Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LBLCF. CIBC cut their target price on Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

