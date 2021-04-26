Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

L has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.57.

Shares of L traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$69.43. 224,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$75.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.53. The stock has a market cap of C$24.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at C$10,986,225.59.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

