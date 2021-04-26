LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Down 22.3% This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.45 million and $6,380.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00074664 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002809 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,824,382 coins and its circulating supply is 51,611,605 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

