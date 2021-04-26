LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Tops $0.0280 on Top Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $6,380.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00074664 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002809 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000047 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,824,382 coins and its circulating supply is 51,611,605 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

