Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 48,598 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 2.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $41,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $183.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

