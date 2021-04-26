Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.9% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $49,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.
Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.