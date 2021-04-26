Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.9% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $49,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of V stock opened at $230.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $231.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.