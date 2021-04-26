Loews (L) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

Get Loews alerts:

L opened at $55.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.90. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.