Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) to Issue GBX 4.33 Dividend

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) announced a dividend on Monday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.33 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LOK stock opened at GBX 606.90 ($7.93) on Monday. Lok’nStore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 700 ($9.15). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 606.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 605.05. The stock has a market cap of £179.33 million and a P/E ratio of 59.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04.

In related news, insider Neil Newman acquired 1,611 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,988.20 ($13,049.65). Also, insider Jeff Woyda bought 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, for a total transaction of £14,997.80 ($19,594.72).

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

