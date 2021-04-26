Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.66

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81.

About Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

