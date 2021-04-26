Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. 36,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,677,117. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other news, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $272,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $272,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $468,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 28.4% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $2,988,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $21,409,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

