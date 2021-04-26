Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $204.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $199.72. 17,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,213. The company has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $99.31 and a 12-month high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

