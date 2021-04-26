LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,621 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.52% of LTC Properties worth $23,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

NYSE:LTC opened at $42.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

