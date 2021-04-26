LTO Network (LTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146.35 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. LTO Network has a market cap of $146.35 million and approximately $29.25 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00064965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00061304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.15 or 0.00748567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00093984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.01 or 0.07557239 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,471 coins and its circulating supply is 280,613,166 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

