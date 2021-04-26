Lua Token (LUA) Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Lua Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lua Token has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and $238,321.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 207,754,900 coins and its circulating supply is 70,169,082 coins. The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

