Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several brokerages have commented on LU. Rowe began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,237,000.

LU stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

