Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LULU. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.80. 776,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,184. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $213.97 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

