Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Lumentum worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after acquiring an additional 495,579 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $84,155,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,631,000 after purchasing an additional 173,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $71,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.71. 1,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,265. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.26. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

