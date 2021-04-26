LunchMoney (LMY) Price Hits $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $910,413.04 and approximately $5,586.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00064774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00060653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.44 or 0.00743999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00094927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.26 or 0.07437942 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,550,599 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

