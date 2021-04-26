Lundin Mining Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.84.

TSE:LUN opened at C$14.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.51. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$5.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 41.12%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

