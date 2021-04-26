Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUNMF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.89. 29,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,392. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.