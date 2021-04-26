Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LXFR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.41. 42,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,324. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $564.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

