Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

LYFT stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.55. 246,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,567. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,676,969 shares of company stock worth $302,588,744. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,096,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,187 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

