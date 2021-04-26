Lympo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $307,576.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Lympo has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $29.33 million and approximately $307,576.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00064774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00060653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $396.44 or 0.00743999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00094927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.26 or 0.07437942 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

