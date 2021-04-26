MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 462.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of MacroGenics worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,588,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 112,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 676,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after buying an additional 94,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. The business had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.54 million. Research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

