Maecenas (ART) Price Hits $0.0173

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $12,881.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

About Maecenas

Maecenas is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

