Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Increased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $46.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

