MahaDAO Achieves Market Cap of $9.49 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for $6.80 or 0.00012678 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00060869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00269260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $539.07 or 0.01004955 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00025348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.74 or 0.00683695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,438.39 or 0.99621228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

