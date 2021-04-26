Maincoin (MNC) Price Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Maincoin has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $32,023.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maincoin has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00064729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00061469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00746615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00093921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.25 or 0.07457540 BTC.

Maincoin Coin Profile

Maincoin is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.