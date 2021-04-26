MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Tops $0.12

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.72 million and $19.97 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

