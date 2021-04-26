Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Increased to C$5.80 by Analysts at Laurentian

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price points to a potential upside of 128.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Marathon Gold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.98.

TSE:MOZ traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,644. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$539.08 million and a PE ratio of -63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 19.18. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.44 and a 52-week high of C$3.35.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

