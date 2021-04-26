MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Price Up 7.8%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD)’s share price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 1,061,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,033,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

About MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed Inc provides consulting services for the design, development, operation, management, and optimization of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities. It also develops and manages facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis, and cannabis-infused products under the Kalm Fusion, Betty's Eddies, and Nature's Heritage brand name.

