MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarineMax in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HZO. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $54.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,142.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 128.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MarineMax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

