Mark Ayranto Sells 19,000 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Mark Ayranto sold 19,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total transaction of C$295,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,121,973.50.

Shares of Victoria Gold stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.30. 136,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. Victoria Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$5.55 and a 52 week high of C$9.90.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

