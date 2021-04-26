Mark Ayranto Sells 19,000 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Mark Ayranto sold 19,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total transaction of C$295,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,121,973.50.
Shares of Victoria Gold stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.30. 136,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. Victoria Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$5.55 and a 52 week high of C$9.90.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
