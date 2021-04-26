MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $538.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $538.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $507.46 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $416.04 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $519.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.76.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.