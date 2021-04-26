Marlin Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.65 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $111.79 million and $18.65 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.11 or 0.00282449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.59 or 0.00999205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.20 or 0.00721854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00025593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,460.37 or 0.99923597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

