Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,200 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Marriott International worth $54,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

