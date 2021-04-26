Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 711,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 98,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,471,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,429,000 after purchasing an additional 401,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

