Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,920 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.13% of Masco worth $19,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,923,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,610,000 after buying an additional 756,989 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

NYSE MAS opened at $64.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $65.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

